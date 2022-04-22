Russia Tests New Missile, Putin Says "Can Hit Any Target On Earth"
The missile was fired from a silo at 15:12 Moscow Time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in northwest Russia's Arkhangelsk region.
Russia announced that it successfully test-launched a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at a time when Moscow-West tensions have sharply escalated over Ukraine. The missile was fired from a silo at 15:12 Moscow Time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in northwest Russia's Arkhangelsk region.
