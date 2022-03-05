Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student shot in Ukraine's Kyiv

An Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv. The student has been identified as Harjot Singh. Union Minister VK Singh said student was trying to escape Kyiv and was wounded in firing.

He was reportedly taken back into the city and is in hospital

According to the media reports, Harjot Singh was in a cab with his friends, trying to reach the border when he was shot. He was trying to escape Kyiv and somehow reach Lviv.

Earlier, on March 1 an Indian student from Karanataka was killed in Kharkiv. 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa was standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed. The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine

According to the government, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders in the past few days. Over 6,000 have been flown back home and around 1,700 are waiting to leave Ukraine, officials said. Before war broke out, around 20,000 Indians, mainly medical students, were in Ukraine.

Four Union Ministers, HS Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.