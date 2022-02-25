Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine imposes martial law after Russia declares war
Russian President Putin has ordered military operation in eastern Ukraine. Putin made the announcement in televised speech the same time as UN Security Council was urging him to give peace a chance
In his speech, Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
Following Putin’s invasion early on Thursday, explosions were reported in several areas of Ukraine and air sirens went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital city is under attack.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has said that at least seven people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling. Ukraine president Zelenskiy has declared martial law in the country.
US President Joe Biden called the move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” and vowed more U.S. action.
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement, adding “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”
