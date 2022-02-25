Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine imposes martial law after Russia declares war

Following Putin’s invasion early on Thursday, explosions were reported in several areas of Ukraine and air sirens went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital city is under attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has said that at least seven people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling. Ukraine president Zelenskiy has declared martial law in the country.

US President Joe Biden called the move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” and vowed more U.S. action.