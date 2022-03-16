Russia-Ukraine War: What is a ‘no-fly zone’ and why has NATO rejected
Ukrainian government is urging US-led alliance to enforce a no-fly zone over the country. They say it is necessary to protect Ukrainian civilians under Russian shelling.
“And now I repeat again: if you do not close our skies, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on the territory of NATO and on the homes of citizens of NATO countries,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address.
What is a no-fly zone?
A no-fly zone is a designated geographical space where certain types of flights are prohibited. No-fly zones prevent a country from using warplanes to attack military targets or civilians on the ground.
Why is Ukraine demanding no-fly zone?
The Russian air force is huge. Ukraine’s is not. When a military has air superiority, its planes can attack the enemy much more easily and its ground troops can advance much faster. To prevent or slow down that outcome, Ukraine is demanding NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over the country.
What has the Biden administration said?
The White House has said that a ‘no-fly zone’ will escalate the conflict, leading the United States into war with Russia.
What has Russia said?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West against considering a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would amount to participation in the war.
