Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away

The Indian musical maestro and santoor player from Jammu, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma breathed his last on Tuesday following a heart attack in a Mumbai hospital. He was 84.Reportedly, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past six months. He was undergoing dialysis as well. His funeral was held on Tuesday evening.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have mourned the death of santoor maestro.