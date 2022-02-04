SBI, PNB, BoB, ICICI customers alert! Major bank rules changed from February, check details

Change in Bank of Baroda’s Positive Pay System

Bank of Baroda has made changes to the cheque clearance rule. From February 1, verification will be required for check payments, the state-owned lender said on its website. The check will be returned if there is no confirmation.

SBI IMPS Limit Hike

SBI has increased the free limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on IMPS transactions from February 1, 2022. However, the bank will charge Rs 20 plus GST on IMPS transactions made via physical branches of the bank.