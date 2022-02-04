SBI, PNB, BoB, ICICI customers alert! Major bank rules changed from February, check details
State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank have announced major changes in their operational rules, including check payments, transactions and IMPS, among others
State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank have announced major changes in their operational rules, including check payments, transactions and IMPS, among others. The latest banking rules have come into effect from February 1, 2022.
Change in Bank of Baroda’s Positive Pay System
Bank of Baroda has made changes to the cheque clearance rule. From February 1, verification will be required for check payments, the state-owned lender said on its website. The check will be returned if there is no confirmation.
SBI IMPS Limit Hike
SBI has increased the free limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on IMPS transactions from February 1, 2022. However, the bank will charge Rs 20 plus GST on IMPS transactions made via physical branches of the bank.
PNB Minimum Limit
PNB’s latest change in the policy is a fine of Rs 250 that customers will have to pay if any instalments or investments fail due to lack of money in the debit account. Previously, the bank used to charge Rs 100 in case of a debit failure.
ICICI Bank Credit Cards Fee
ICICI Bank credit card customers will have to pay 2.50 per cent on cash advance, subject to a minimum of Rs 500 from February 10. The bank has also announced that the bank will charge 2 per cent of the total amount due if cheque or auto-debit returns.
