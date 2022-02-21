See how the elderly man turned model from labourer

Know the real story behind 60-year-old Kerala man's stunning transformation

A man from Kerala in his 60s has been trending on social media for a few days now.

The reason is the man who works as a daily wage labourer has turned model in his 60s and posing just like a professional model.

Well, the 60-year-old daily wage labourer is Mammikka, whose transformation look was shared by a photographer Shareek Vayalil who spotted Mammikka due to his resemblance to actor Vinayakan.

After the response he received for the 1st photoshoot, he decided to do a full-blown photoshoot and also gave Mammikka a sleek makeover.

Talking about the viral shoot to a leading daily the photographer said that Mammikka is his close friend and neighbour he stated

As Mammikka has become famous now he wants to try modelling apart from his profession as a daily-wage labourer.

“After watching the video, people from far-flung places, including foreign countries contacted and congratulated me. We received rave reviews from Mammika’s wide network of friends. The clip went viral beyond my expectations. While Mammikka is adored online, he is busy with usual work and routine now.'' Shareek said.