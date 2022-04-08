Sharad Pawar raises issue of ED’s action against Sanjay Raut
Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Parliament on April 06
Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Parliament on April 06.
Soon after the meeting, NCP Chief clarified about holding the discussion with PM on ED's action taken against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He said that he told Prime Minister that Sanjay Raut is not just a Rajya Sabha member, but also a journalist.
Pawar also complained to the PM about the Governor and how he is delaying the approval of 12 names suggested by the State Cabinet for nomination to the Legislative Council.
Addressing the media persons, he said that Prime Minister should know about the injustice being done to a journalist and a Parliamentarian. He further said that It is our duty to bring these issues to light that Central Agencies are taking such steps on the basis of the statements and criticisms made by Sanjay Raut, which is truly an injustice.
Notably, the Enforcement Directorate attached properties belonging to the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 05, in connection with the Patra Chawl's land scam case.