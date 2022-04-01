Shortage of IAS officers in the country, 22% cadre posts vacant
Keeping in mind the growing needs of the IAS, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training to increase the annual number of IAS officers
India is facing a 22% shortage of IAS officers in the country. Due to this, the states are being forced to appoint non-cadre officers to the cadre posts. Keeping in mind the growing needs of the Indian Administrative Service, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training to increase the annual number of IAS officers.
It is estimated that the shortage of IAS officers is well over 1,500. The intake of IAS officers is currently restricted at 180 per year. The Parliament's Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice presented the 112th report in Parliament last week.
The authorised strength of IAS officers is 6,746, which includes 4,682 posts for officers promoted through the Indian Civil Services Examination. Of the total strength, the report states that 2,064 posts are for officers promoted from State Civil Services to the IAS cadre.
Number of posted IAS officers at present is 5,231 of which 3,787 have joined by direct recruitment and 1,444 promoted from State Civil Services.
If we look at the state-wise figures, 57% seats are vacant in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 40% in Tripura, 37.2% in Nagaland, 32% in Kerala and 31% in Jharkhand.
The states with the lowest percentage of vacant IAS posts are Tamil Nadu (14.3 % of the authorized strength), Madhya Pradesh (14.7%), Haryana (15.8%) and Uttar Pradesh (15.9%).
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines