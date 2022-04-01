Shortage of IAS officers in the country, 22% cadre posts vacant

It is estimated that the shortage of IAS officers is well over 1,500. The intake of IAS officers is currently restricted at 180 per year. The Parliament's Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice presented the 112th report in Parliament last week.

The authorised strength of IAS officers is 6,746, which includes 4,682 posts for officers promoted through the Indian Civil Services Examination. Of the total strength, the report states that 2,064 posts are for officers promoted from State Civil Services to the IAS cadre.

Number of posted IAS officers at present is 5,231 of which 3,787 have joined by direct recruitment and 1,444 promoted from State Civil Services.