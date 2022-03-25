Significant rise in young TB patients in India after Covid: Experts

A recent report by Mumbai-based health-tech startup Haystack Analytics has indicated that India continues to bear the largest share of TB cases in the world, with 65 percent of the cases being reported in the most economically productive population segment between the ages 15-45. Budhraja added that Aakash hospital has seen more than 50 instances of tuberculosis in youngsters, in the last three months.

Maurya attributed the increase to delayed diagnosis and also due to more spread among families and communities as patients didn’t move outside the house for diagnosis.

Other factors found to be increasingly associated with the increase of TB cases were the presence of comorbidities, especially diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung and kidney disease. TB is an airborne infection, and the bacteria are discharged into the air when a person with the infectious condition coughs or sneezes.