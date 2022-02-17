Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at a Mumbai hospital

Bappi Lahiri was a music composer, singer, record producer, and politician. His fans will remember him for one of his hit tracks, I am a disco dancer, featuring legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty. While most of us know a lot about the departed singer, there are a few things that you might not know.

The music legend made his debut in the industry by providing the music score for the 1973 movie, 'Nanha Shikari'. Bappi Lahiri made a record by composing for 12 super-hit silver jubilee movies from 1983 to 1985.