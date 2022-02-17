Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at a Mumbai hospital
Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. Reportedly, Bappi Lahiri was home the previous night and unwell. He was then moved to a hospital in Juhu, where he passed away. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). He passed away around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.
Bappi Lahiri was a music composer, singer, record producer, and politician. His fans will remember him for one of his hit tracks, I am a disco dancer, featuring legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty. While most of us know a lot about the departed singer, there are a few things that you might not know.
The music legend made his debut in the industry by providing the music score for the 1973 movie, 'Nanha Shikari'. Bappi Lahiri made a record by composing for 12 super-hit silver jubilee movies from 1983 to 1985.
In 1986, Bappi Lahiri had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for recording over 180 songs for 33 movies. Reportedly, in 2014, Bappi Lahiri owned 754 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs. 17,67,451. Bappi Lahiri pioneered the use of disco music in Indian cinema. The musician also ventured into politics and joined the BJP. He contested election in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election and lost. Bappi Lahiri last composed Bollywood song 'Bhankas' for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.
