Sneak peek from Mughal Gardens: Here is how to visit Mughal Garden

Mughal Garden reopens for the general public

One of the most popular tourist spots of Delhi Mughal Garden has reopened for the general public from February 12.

This year, the major attraction of the garden is 11 varieties of tulips, flower carpets in the central lawns, a small cactus corner, an air-purifying plants section and hundreds of rose varieties.

The dominant colour scheme of the flowers this year is yellow, white, orange, and red.

The Mughal Garden will remain open for the general public till March 16 this year. And if you are planning to visit the Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan here are the details and Covid-19 protocols to be followed.

There is no walk-in entry as a precautionary measure to the ongoing pandemic thus the visitors are only allowed to enter the garden through advanced online booking. For the bookings, visitors can book tickets from the official website of Mughal Gardens or the Delhi government’s 'Dekho Meri Dilli' app.

There are seven pre-booked hourly slots available between 10 AM and 5 PM and each slot can accommodate 100 people.

The garden will remain open till March 16 and the last entry is at 4 PM every day. Notably, the gardens will remain closed on Mondays, as it is a maintenance day.

While entering the garden premises visitors have to follow strict Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance.

The presidential palace will make arrangements for hand sanitisers, toilets, drinking water, first aid/medical facility at various points along the public route.

The visitors will be allowed to carry their mobiles phones during their visit but handbags, water bottles, briefcases, radios, cameras, umbrellas and eatables are not allowed inside the garden.

Well, the Mughal Garden is world-famous for its variety of flowers, trees, shrubs and herbs. If you are a nature lover you will love the day out with family and friends with beautiful views of flowers and water fountains. So when are you visiting Mughal Garden?