Social media being used to hack our democracy, says Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Speaking in Lok Saba, Sonia Gandhi said that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are being manipulated to set political narratives in India
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday pointed out that social media was being “abused” to hack country’s democracy. Speaking in Lok Saba, Sonia Gandhi said that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are being manipulated to set political narratives in India.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the government to “put an end to the systematic interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy”.