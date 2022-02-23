Sonu Sood booked for violation of election norms
Actor Sonu Sood has been booked for violating poll regulations and campaigning for his sister on the day of voting in Moga.
For the unversed, Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood Sachar is a Congress candidate from the assembly seat. And the polling for the 117 member Punjab assembly was held on Sunday, February 20th.
Apparently, locals complained that Sonu who is not a local voter was roaming around on the voting day.
As per the FIR registered at the Moga Police Station, police had got information that Sood was allegedly campaigning for his sister at Landeke village of Moga. He was found sitting in the vehicle in the village and by doing the same he had violated the orders of the additional district magistrate. Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Sohal stated that he was not supposed to be there and because of this, action was taken against him.
According to the reports Sonu has been charged with Section 188 which is disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant of Indian Penal Code on Sunday night. Before this, the Police sought an opinion from the Election Commission on violation of the model code of conduct.
Apparently, after the complaint by locals, the Election commission on Sunday had restrained Sonu from visiting polling stations in Moga. Moreover, Sonu Sood's vehicle was also impounded by police and a video surveillance team was keeping an eye outside his residence after he was restricted at his house.
