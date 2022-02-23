Sonu Sood booked for violation of election norms

Actor Sonu Sood has been booked for violating poll regulations and campaigning for his sister on the day of voting in Moga.

For the unversed, Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood Sachar is a Congress candidate from the assembly seat. And the polling for the 117 member Punjab assembly was held on Sunday, February 20th.

Apparently, locals complained that Sonu who is not a local voter was roaming around on the voting day.