SpiceJet Mid-Air Scare: Several injured in severe turbulence, crew or passengers, who is at fault?

A SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal underwent severe turbulence while landing on Sunday evening. According to DGCA officials, At least 13 passengers have sustained severe injuries onboard after the Boeing 737-800 aircraft underwent turbulence.

The aircraft took off from Mumbai a few minutes after 5 pm on Sunday and was on its approach to Durgapur’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport after a two-hour flight when it experienced severe turbulence that caused the passengers injuries as cabin luggage fell on many of them. However, the 189-seater aircraft landed safely at Durgapur at 7.15 pm. It was not just the passengers but some cabin crew members who also sustained injuries. The people received head and spinal injuries. The injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital.