Sri Lanka crisis: Only one day of petrol stock left, says PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Newly sworn-in Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said that his country is facing several grave concerns, highlighting that the cash-strapped nation has petrol stocks that can last only for a day
"We have run out of petrol... At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day," Wickremesinghe said, adding that his bankrupt country could face more hardships in the coming months.
Addressing the nation on the current economic crisis in the island nation, Wickremesinghe, who took over as the new PM on Thursday, proposed the privatization of Sri Lankan Airlines but added that the country will have to bear the loss of $372 billion.
