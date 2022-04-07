Sri Lanka is undergoing its worst economic crisis since Independence: Key Points

Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The economic crisis has been triggered by a low foreign exchange reserve. Lack of dollar reserves and depreciation forced economic crisis led to severe shortages of fuel, LP gas, electricity and essential food in the island nation of 22 million.

The economic crisis has sparked protests against the government across the nation, some of them turning violent. The ruling coalition has lost the majority support in Parliament after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition.