Sri Lanka: State of emergency still in order as curfew lifted
36-hour curfew which was imposed in the wake of political unrest in Sri Lanka has been lifted on Monday morning at 6 am. However, the country is still under the effect of a state of emergency.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on April 01 issued an extraordinary gazette declaring a public emergency in the island nation with effect. Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has resigned from all his portfolios.
On Friday, President Rajapaksa invoked tough laws that allow the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants. President said that the state of emergency was the need of the hour to safeguard public order and to maintain essential supplies and services.
Angered by shortages of fuel and other essential items, Several protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday The protest was staged over the government's failure to address the existing issues in the island nation.
The protesters clashed with the police outside the residence of President Rajapaksa in Mirihana. State Police arrested 53 people in this regard and then imposed a curfew in and around Colombo to contain the sporadic protest in other parts.
Sri Lankan economy has been in a free fall since the pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. Sri Lanka is currently facing a foreign exchange shortage leading to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic cooperation. India has facilitated a $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka for fuel.
The island nation is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power outages. Its currency has been also weakened by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.
