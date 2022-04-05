Sri Lanka: State of emergency still in order as curfew lifted

36-hour curfew which was imposed in the wake of political unrest in Sri Lanka has been lifted on Monday morning at 6 am. However, the country is still under the effect of a state of emergency.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on April 01 issued an extraordinary gazette declaring a public emergency in the island nation with effect. Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has resigned from all his portfolios.