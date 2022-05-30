Sri Lankan PM proposes to strengthen Parliament like done in India
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on May 29 stressed that the crisis-ridden nation’s Parliament should be strengthened with more powers as done in India and other countries. Wickremesinghe proposed that a system similar to that of the pre-independence state council should be introduced to monitor public finances and create powerful and stronger laws to enable the Parliament to exercise monetary powers.
