Supreme Court recognises sex work as a ‘profession’
In a significant order The Supreme Court has recognised sex work as a “profession” whose practitioners are allowed dignity and proportional insurance under the law. The Supreme Court has directed that police should neither deter nor take criminal action against adult and consenting sex workers.
A three-judge Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao directed an order which was passed after invoking special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.
