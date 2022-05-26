Texas School shooting: Biden demands gun laws
In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old gunman killed 18 children and three adults in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas
In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old gunman killed 18 children and three adults in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.
While expressing grief over the incident, US President Joe Biden asked Americans to stand up to the gun lobby and urged the members of Congress for immediate gun control legislation as he highlighted that sensible gun laws need to be passed.
Most Popular