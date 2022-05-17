Three important 'Sankalp' from Congress' 3-day ‘Chintan Shivir’

Three days of Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’ concluded on May 15. Three big messages emerged from the ‘Chintan Shivir’, which was held at Udaipur in Rajasthan. Firstly, Congress Party is still circumspect on its approach to engaging with the Hindu religion to counter the BJP’s Hindutva push. Secondly, the party seems to be preparing the ground for Rahul Gandhi’s return to the helm. Thirdly, the party’s attempts to reach out to Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities remain half-hearted.

The Congress party desires to reclaim the Nationalist space from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Party’s Election Management also leaves much to be desired because the decision for setting up a department for conducting regular surveys to gauge people’s moods was taken to spruce up its communications apparatus.