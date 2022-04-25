Tiranga Yatra in Jahangirpuri
Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities took out a Tiranga Yatra in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, a week after clashes were broken between the two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. People from two communities took part in the yatra and appealed for peace and harmony in the region as they waved the national flag.
