Tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes in US's Kansas
A tornado wreaked havoc in the US’s Kansas, damaging over 1000 buildings. Tornado generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long
The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.
