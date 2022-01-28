Train set on fire at Gaya station during protests over railway jobs | Video

A group of students in Bihar allegedly set an express train on fire at a station in Gaya. Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest at various railway stations alleging discrepancies in the results.

This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar. Earlier, protesters damaged railway tracks and pelted stones on the police in Rajendra Nagar area. Similar incidents were reported from Saidpur and Buxar railway stations.

After incidents of violence were reported, the railways decided to suspend its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests. It has also formed a committee that will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has issued general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways.

"Such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job. Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.