Tripura violence: Congress files FIR against minister, BJP leaders
The Congress on Sunday lambasted the ruling BJP in Tripura claiming that the government was trying to build a narrative against the party by playing the victim card a day after clashes broke out in the capital city Agartala.
The party also alleged that the ruling BJP in Tripura is making every possible attempt to suppress the voice of the Opposition.
The Congress slammed at Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, alleging that 'Gundaraj' is being promoted here.
Congress termed the violence as a law and order failure.
The Congress also informed that a total of two FIRs have been lodged against Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and several other key leaders like state BJP Vice President Rajib Bhattacharjee, General Secretary Papia Datta and Yuva Morcha Vice President Vikki Prasad.
Congress also demanded an independent probe by a High Court Judge into incidents of violence in Tripura.