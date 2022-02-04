UP court issues notice to PMO as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears Indian Army uniform

The notice was issued to PMO after a plea was filed in the Prayagraj district court by advocate Rakesh Nath Pandey in December last year.

The plea stated that PM Modi wearing the Army uniform was illegal under Section 140 of the Indian Penal Code, and should be termed as a punishable offence.

According to the reports section 140 of the Indian Penal Code states that wearing garb or carrying tokens used by soldiers and officers, sailors or airmen is a punishable offence.