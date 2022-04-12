UP govt approves hike in fees of private schools

The Uttar Pradesh Government has reportedly approved a 10% increase in fees for the private schools for the academic year 2022-23. The state government has now eased the restrictions for the private schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year.

As per media reports, the order issued by the additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can hike their fees from the academic session 2022-23. The order states that the fee structure of the academic session 2019-20 will be kept as the base.