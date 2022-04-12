UP govt approves hike in fees of private schools
The Uttar Pradesh Government has reportedly approved a 10% increase in fees for the private schools for the academic year 2022-23
The Uttar Pradesh Government has reportedly approved a 10% increase in fees for the private schools for the academic year 2022-23. The state government has now eased the restrictions for the private schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year.
As per media reports, the order issued by the additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can hike their fees from the academic session 2022-23. The order states that the fee structure of the academic session 2019-20 will be kept as the base.
Reportedly, the letter has been sent to the district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) along with other secondary education department officials for implementation.
Meanwhile, Delhi education minister and Dy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for allowing fees hike in private schools.
"Many states have went through elections recently and two parties have formed government in those states. Within 10 days of government formation by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued an order saying private schools cannot increase their fees," said Sisodia in a virtual press briefing here.
Sisodia said that BJP should consider the condition of the parents. He said many people have lost their livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic and the fee hike will hurt them.
