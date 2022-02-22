US imposes trade sanctions as Russia recognises rebel regions
US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to impose trade sanctions on the two breakaways regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine that were recognised by Russia on late February 21.
“I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps,” US President Joe Biden wrote on his officials Twitter account.
What’s there in executive order?
The executive order signed by Joe Biden prohibited new investment in the regions by a United States person. The order also prohibited the importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology the two breakaways regions and the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States
The deployment of what Russia called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense" and Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions as independent is part of its pretext for war, the United States told the UN Security Council.
Earlier on late Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively referred to as Donbass, as independent regions. Putin also ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.
