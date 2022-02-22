US imposes trade sanctions as Russia recognises rebel regions

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to impose trade sanctions on the two breakaways regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine that were recognised by Russia on late February 21.

“I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps,” US President Joe Biden wrote on his officials Twitter account.