Vadodara Police issues e-challan to the man who was riding bike with 2 mobile phones

Well, violating traffic rules is not only illegal but dangerous too for the safety of everyone using roads. Here are some basic rules that every Car/Bike Driver should know in India about the traffic rules and fines.

1. Do Not Drink and Drive - Currently the blood alcohol limit permissible for driving is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. If fails to pass this test, the person can be fined between Rs.2000 and Rs.10000 based on the final blood alcohol limit.

2. Always Own Valid Car Insurance Policy - According to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, all motor vehicles in India need to possess valid third-party insurance coverage at all times. The traffic authorities charge a fine of Rs.2000 for a first-time offence of this nature.

3. Wear your seatbelt while Driving a Car - If you are caught driving without a seat belt traffic cops can fine you up to Rs.1000 for this violation on the spot.

4. Riding a Two-Wheeler without a Helmet On - The law says that all individuals on a two-wheeler must put on helmets and not just the driver. Penalties for non-compliance with this rule is up to Rs.1000.

5. Using a Mobile Phone while Riding - Drivers can only use their phones as a navigational tool while on the wheel.

6. Over Speeding - Drivers should never exceed the recommended speed guidelines on roads. The fine charged for speeding varies as per the size of your vehicle between Rs.1000 and Rs.2000.

7. Jumping the Red Light - Ensure you stick to the various traffic signals during a drive, even if you are in a hurry.