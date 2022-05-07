Vegetable vendor’s daughter becomes a judge: The success story of Ankita Nagar
25-year-old Ankita Nagar has proved no dream is unachievable. Ankita, daughter of a vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh`s Indore, has cleared the recruitment examination of the civil judge exam. Appearing for the fourth time, Nagar secured 5th rank in the civil judge class-II examination in the SC category. Reportedly, while preparing for the prestigious exams, she also used to help her father sell vegetables in the Musakhedi area of Indore.
