Villain Or Victim?: Spectrums of expressive Aussie Cricketer Andrew Symonds' life

Legendary Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a tragic car accident at the age of 46 on May 15. Symonds was driving on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled.

Confirming the shocking news, Cricket Australia issued a statement and said that Australian Cricket has lost another of its very best.

*“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history. He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.”*