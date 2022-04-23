Want them taken back to India: Boris Johnson on fugitives economic offenders

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 22 said that his government has ordered the extradition of economic fugitives wanted by India but the legal technicalities made the task very difficult.

The UK Prime Minister was replying to a query related to the extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya at the press conference. In addition to that Prime Minister Johnson said that the UK does not welcome people who want to use the British legal system to violate the law in India.