Watch how ITBP jawans bravely march in the snowy mountains
A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel is going viral on the internet, in which the jawans can be seen taking training in extreme weather conditions
The ITBP jawans were seen taking training at the Uttarakhand border at a temperature as low as minus 25 Degrees Celsius in snow.
While the instructor was giving commands to the ITBP jawans during the training, the jawans were seen following the instructions with full energy and enthusiasm despite the extreme cold.
The video was shared on Sunday on social media and has thousands of views so far. Take a look at how the jawans motivate everybody with their energy and passion.
