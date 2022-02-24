Western nations punished Russia with new sanctions

US President Joe Biden announced the "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia, including steps to starve the country of financing, saying Moscow had started an invasion of Ukraine.

"We're implementing sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt. That means we've cut off Russia's government from Western financing," Biden said, threatening tougher steps if Russia "continues its aggression."

Before the US, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday moved first, suspending the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany. The pipeline is complete but not yet operational.