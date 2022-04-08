What happened in Bucha, Ukraine? Everything you need to know

Horrific images and videos of mass killings in Ukraine's north-western city of Bucha have sent shockwaves across the world. Ukraine has claimed that over 400 bodies in civilian clothing that were scattered in the streets and piled in mass graves have been recovered.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russian troops carried out horrific war crimes that included shooting citizens at point-blank.

According to the media reports, Bucha mayor Anatoly Fedoruk claimed that many bodies were seen lying on the streets of Bucha in civilian clothing. The mayor had further revealed that all the people were killed by getting shot in the back of their heads. All the victims were adult men and women, but a 14-year-old boy was also seen among the dead.