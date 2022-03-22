Wheat crisis looms in world due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Shashi Tharoor

The World Food Programme has warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is further threatening global food security, with food prices already at an all-time high.

Emergency Coordinator of World Food Programme for Ukraine, Jakob Kern said that the world’s largest and fourth-largest exporters of wheat, Russia and Ukraine respectively together are responsible for 29 per cent of the global wheat trade. Therefore, the two countries are critical to ensuring the food security of many countries around the world.

Global food and fuel prices have increased sharply since the start of the conflict. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, they reached an all-time high in February 2022.

The price of wheat increased by 24 per cent from February 21 to March 15.