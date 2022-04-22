Who funded US lawmaker Ilhan Omar's trip to PoK?
Ilhan Omar's Office refused to answer who funded the US Congresswoman’s visit to Pakistan and them to PoK
Ilhan Omar's Office refused to answer who funded the US Congresswoman’s visit to Pakistan and them to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ilhan Omar’s press secretary Jacklyn Rogers on April 21 said that they don’t have an official comment on this right now.
United States Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said that Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US Government-sponsored travel and suggested asking Ilhan Omar's office.
Omar is the first Muslim woman member of the US House of Representatives along with Rashida Tlaib, has been a strong critic of the Narendra Modi-led government and has slammed its policies on Kashmir among other issues related to Indian minorities.
