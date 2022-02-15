Who is the mystery girl Kaviya Maran?
All you need to know about Kaviya Maran the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad
While superstar Shahrukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and SRK's business partner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta grabbed a lot of attention at IPL auction 2022, the internet was also buzzing with queries like 'Who is Kaviya Maran' and 'Who is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad'?
Here we have some information about the owner of 'SRH'.
During the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, 30-year-old Kaviya Maran was seen sharing the table with the director of Sunrisers Hyderabad other members of the team Tom Moody and Muttiah Muralitharan.
As soon as Kaviya appeared at auction she became the internet sensation as she was not only hailed for being beautiful but also having the brains to pick a strong side for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Along with praise social media also flooded with jokes and funny reactions after watching her at the auction. Take a look at how people reacted.
Notably, her father is the grand-nephew of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and politician M Karunanidhi her uncle is Dayanidhi Maran, a respected Member of Parliament from Chennai Central. Kaviya Maran is associated with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV for a long time now.
In 2018 when Kaviya Maran first appeared during IPL matches of SRH, she became an overnight Internet sensation. During the 2019 auction, many called Kavya 'SRH auction girl'.
