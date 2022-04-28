Who was Karachi attacker Shari Baloch? The woman, who carried out Karachi suicide blast, has been identified as Shari Baloch. She has become the first female suicide bomber, ‘Fidayeen’ of the Baloch Nation







The explosion took place near Confucius Institute - a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University.


