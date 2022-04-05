Why are HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank merging?

HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd on Monday announced the merger of the two entities, setting the stage for one of the biggest deals in the Indian financial sector. Housing Development Finance Corporation (DGFC) announced that its board has approved a transformational merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

The Indian equities markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by more than 2 per cent on Monday after HDFC and HDFC Bank announced a surprise merger deal. However, the merger of India's largest mortgage lender HDFC with private sector lender HDFC Bank will be good for the economy and it is expected to get the required regulatory approvals in 15 to 18 months.