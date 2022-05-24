Why ASHA workers were honoured by WHO?
India's frontline health workers or ASHA workers were one of the six recipients of the WHO's Global Health Leaders Award 2022. WHO awarded and honored ASHA workers of India
World Health Organization awarded and honored Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHA workers of India. Around one million or 10 lakh workers were honored for their contribution to the health sector.
The strong health workers were recognized for their role in linking the community with the health system, especially in the rural areas. They gained the spotlight mainly during the COVID pandemic in India. Their efforts of conducting door-to-door checks to trace patients infected with coronavirus got recognized by WHO.
