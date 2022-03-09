Why Chitra Ramakrishna was arrested?

Who is “Himalayan Yogi”?

The recent audit report has indicated that the mysterious “Himalayan yogi”, who allegedly influenced Ramkrishna’s decisions, may be none other than Subramanian himself. Reportedly, Anand Subramanian was the “yogi” who communicated with Chitra Ramkrishna through email. Investigating agencies, however, have not yet reached any conclusion with regard to the Yogi’s real identity.