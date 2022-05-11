Why four-legged little warrior receives Presidential award from Zelensky?
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 08 presented state awards for Ukraine’s warriors in presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron means “ammo” in Ukrainian and the little four-legged warrior assists sniff out Russian mines and explosives in the northeastern city of Chernihiv and functions as a mascot of the country’s State Emergency Service.
According to the Ukraine army, Parton has so far detected more than 200 explosives and potentially saved dozens of lives and prevented serious injuries, and has become the badge of Ukrainian ultranationalism.
Patron also met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who was on an unannounced visit to the country and patted his pockets during the ceremony in an apparent attempt to locate treats.
