Why Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s India visit crucial?

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in India for his first visit to the country as the head of government. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks on Saturday evening and leave Delhi on Sunday morning.

Kishida, a native of Hiroshima, was sworn in as a prime minister of Japan on October 04, 2021.

He was Japan’s Foreign Minister earlier. He has met PM Modi in that capacity four times. He also met the PM as Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council’s Chairman. He also visited India when he was the foreign minister. This is Kishida’s first visit to India after assuming office and also amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his two-day stay in New Delhi will take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi. The India-Japan Annual Summit had last taken place in Tokyo in October 2018.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations (28 April 1952).