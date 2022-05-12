'Why not let him go?': Supreme Court asked UP govt to file reply on Azam Khan's bail plea

The Supreme Court on May 11 has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an answer on the plea filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over the delay in hearing of his bail application in a land clutching case.

At the request of the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju, the Bench comprising L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna, granted time to file a reply and adjourned the matter to May 17.

The Bench expressed displeasure with the inordinate delay in disposing of his bail application by the High Court. However, as the judgment was already reserved by the High Court, the bench decided to give a chance to decide it at the earliest. In the view of the same, the matter was adorned to May 11.