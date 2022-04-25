Why ola electric recalled over 1400 scooters?



Ola Electric has decided to recall around 1,400 units of its vehicles. The Company stated that the fire incident took place on March 26 in Pune and the investigation is still going on, and in the preliminary assessment it was found that it was an isolated one. The firm’s response comes just days after Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari cautioned electric vehicles makers to take advance action in recalling all defective batches of their vehicles.