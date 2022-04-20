Why Punjab Police knocked Kumar Vishwas' door?
Punjab Police reached the residence of former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas on April 20. Taking to his Twitter handle, He confirmed the news.
He also tweeted pictures of the Punjab Police standing outside his residence. Tagging AAP Convener Kejriwal, the poet warned newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to be aware of Delhi CM as he would betray him and Punjab one day.
Before Punjab Assembly Elections, Kumar Vishwas levelled serious allegations against AAP Convener Kejriwal and said that he was supportive of separatists in Punjab.
