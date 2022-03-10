Getting Latest Election Result...
Why Zelenskyy received standing ovation in UK Parliament?
Addressing the UK parliament, Zelenskyy documented the Russian invasion day by day, listing the weapons used, the civilians killed and the lack of food and water for many
Three weeks ago most of the world population had never heard of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. On March 8, 2022, Zelenskyy entered his name in history books as he addressed both Houses of British Parliament.
Zelenskyy was greeted by a standing ovation by British lawmakers as he vowed to fight ‘till the end’ amid Russian invasion.
“I am addressing you as a citizen, as a president, of also a great country, with a great dream and a great fight. I would like to tell you about our 13 days, 13 days of war, a solid war that we didn’t start and didn’t want. However we are having this war, because we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy's speech came on the 13th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Addressing the UK parliament, Zelenskyy documented the Russian invasion day by day, listing the weapons used, the civilians killed and the lack of food and water for many.
“During 13 days of Russian invasion, 50 children were killed. Fifty great martyrs. It’s frightening. Emptiness. Instead of 50 universes that could live... But they (Russia) took them away.... Ukraine didn’t seek that, wasn't looking for greatness. But became great… during these days of this war,” Zelenskyy added.
Zelenskyy called for more international sanctions on top of those already imposed on Moscow, a no-fly zone in Ukraine and for the West to recognize Russia as a “terrorist state.”
