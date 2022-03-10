Why Zelenskyy received standing ovation in UK Parliament?

“I am addressing you as a citizen, as a president, of also a great country, with a great dream and a great fight. I would like to tell you about our 13 days, 13 days of war, a solid war that we didn’t start and didn’t want. However we are having this war, because we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy's speech came on the 13th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Addressing the UK parliament, Zelenskyy documented the Russian invasion day by day, listing the weapons used, the civilians killed and the lack of food and water for many.