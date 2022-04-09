Will Shehbaz Sharif be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Shehbaz Sharif, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province is almost sure of becoming the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.
A five-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on April 07 quashed Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling which rejected the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
After restoring the National Assembly, the Supreme Court has ordered the Speaker to convene the Session of the Assembly on Saturday. The court has said that the session cannot be adjourned without the outcome of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the new leader should be elected in the same session.
Opposition leaders have described the Supreme Court's decision as a victory for democracy and the Constitution.
Now the opposition appeared to have the magic number for the no-confidence motion with some defectors of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
On April 03, Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the Leader of Opposition brought the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against Imran Khan. But even before the debate on motion, the deputy speaker shocked everyone and dismissed the no-trust vote calling it ‘unconstitutional’.
Earlier, Imran Khan accused the opposition of colluding with foreign powers and said that a conspiracy has been hatched to remove him.
The opposition parties called the Deputy Speaker's decision unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and pronounced the decision to restore the House and vote on the no-confidence motion on April 9.
